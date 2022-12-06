Fox Sports Radio Utah

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has launched Sports FOX SPORTS RADIO UTAH on KXFF/COLORADO CITY, AZ, K256CD/CEDAR CITY, UT and K270BV/ST. GEORGE, UT this week.

KXFF replaces Adult Hits DAVE-FM as the second Sports station in the TOWNSQUARE ST. GEORGE cluster, joining KHKR (ESPN 97.7)/WASHINGTON, UT/K249EQ/ST. GEORGE, UT.

The FOX SPORTS RADIO network programming moves to the TOWNSQUARE cluster from CANYON MEDIA SPORTS Sports KAZZ (THE FAN SPORTS NETWORK)/PAROWAN, UT/KONY-HD3/ST. GEORGE, UT, and translators K226CM CEDAR CITY, UT/K237GA/ST. GEORGE, UT, and K258DS/ST. GEORGE, UT.

The TOWNSQUARE station will feature play-by-play from the NBA’s UTAH JAZZ, NHL’s LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS, NFL’s LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, UNIVERSITY OF UTAH, and local “REGION 10” high school sports. "The ANDY THOMPSON Show," which airs on KHKR from 4-6p (PT), will also be heard on KXFF.

