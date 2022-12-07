Monthly Charts

PODTRAC has released its NOVEMBER 2022 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service. iHEARTPODCASTS repeated atop the publisher chart, "THE DAILY" topped podcasts for the 50th month in a row, and WONDERY continued as the leading sales network among those opting into PODTRAC measurement.

The average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 publishers rose 15% from OCTOBER and was up 33% year-over-year, thanks to a new version of the APPLE PODCASTS app debuting in NOVEMBER, while total global downloads dropped 6% month-over-month and increased 23% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS (779 active shows)

2. WONDERY (209 shows)

3. NPR (49 shows)

4. NBC NEWS (66 shows)

5. NEW YORK TIMES (12 shows)

6. DAILY WIRE+ (14 shows)

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (118 shows)

8. PRX (109 shows)

9. CNN (59 shows)

10. PARAMOUNT (114 shows)

11. BARSTOOL SPORTS (97 shows)

12. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (95 shows)

13. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

14. PODCASTONE (153 shows)

15. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (54 shows)

16. WNYC STUDIOS (30 shows)

17. ALL THINGS COMEDY (67 shows)

18. TED (18 shows)

19. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

20. BBC (857 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. UP FIRST (4)

3. DATELINE NBC (2)

4. MORBID (3)

5. NPR NEWS NOW (5)

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6)

7. SMARTLESS (7)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10)

10. PARDON MY TAKE (9)

11. MY FAVORITE MURDER (11)

12. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (12)

13. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (14)

14. FOX NEWS HOURLY UPDATE (13)

15. CNN 5 THINGS (16)

16. RACHEL MADDOW PRESENTS: ULTRA (--)

17. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (17)

18. HIDDEN BRAIN (20)

19. TODAY, EXPLAINED (26)

20. RADIOLAB (19)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN SALES NETWORK

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

