Lake

Fresh off her loss in the ARIZONA gubernatorial election, former FOX O&O KSAZ-TV (FOX 10)/PHOENIX news anchor and election denier KARI LAKE is trying radio, sitting in as guest host for SEBASTIAN GORKA on his 3-6p (ET) "AMERICA FIRST" SALEM RADIO NETWORK show TODAY (12/7).

LAKE has been threatening to sue over her loss to ARIZONA Secretary of State KATIE HOBBS in last month's election, which was certified this week; her APRIL lawsuit against the MARICOPA COUNTY Board of Supervisors challenging voting machines in DONALD TRUMP's loss in the 2020 presidential election was dismissed in AUGUST and a federal judge has ordered sanctions against her attorneys for filing a "frivolous complaint" with false claims in their pleadings.

