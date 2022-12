Key Glock

KEY GLOCK and LIVE NATION have set the artist's SIRIUSXM’S HIP-HOP NATION PRESENTS: KEY GLOCK - GLOCKOMA TOUR.

The 31-date 2023 tour will be supported by fellow MEMPHIS native BIG SCARR and kicks off MARCH 5th at the ROXY in ATLANTA. The tour wraps up at MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE on APRIL 28th.

