Independent record label DIRTY HIT has inked an extension of its distribution deal with INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP. DIRTY HIT's roster includes THE 1975, WOLF ALICE, PALE WAVES, RINA SAWAYAMA, and beabadoobee.

“I feel very grateful to INGROOVES and the wider UMG team for all the support and faith they have shown me over the years. Our relationship is now in its twelfth year, and I am very proud to continue building DIRTY HIT with our day-one distribution partners,” said DIRTY HIT CEO JAMIE OBORNE. “I would like to thank previous INGROOVES CEO BOB ROBACK for his incredible support and very much look forward to working with (INGROOVES parent VIRGIN MUSIC GROIUP co-CEOs) JT (MYERS) and NAT (PASTOR) on this next exciting phase of DIRTY HIT's continued growth."

MYERS said, “JAMIE OBORNE has built DIRTY HIT into one of the most exciting and successful independent label operations in the world.” PASTOR added, “His ability to identify and nurture artists and help them build communities around their music is remarkable, and we look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming years.”

“Working with the entire team at DIRTY HIT has been such a pleasure, and it’s an honor to work with such an incredible roster of artists,” said INGROOVES Interim CEO JEFF CUATTO. “The label produces some of the most groundbreaking artists in music and we’re looking forward to building upon our success together.”





Myers, Oborne, Pastor







