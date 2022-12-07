Event Schedule

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has announced the schedule for its events for the first half of 2023. The previously-announced IAB ANNUAL LEADERSHIP MEETING in MARCO ISLAND, FL on JANUARY 22-24 will be followed by a return of the IAB PLAYFRONTS for gaming, MARCH 8-9 in NEW YORK; the IAB PUBLIC POLICY AND LEGAL SUMMIT in WASHINGTON on APRIL 3rd; the IAB NEWFRONTS MAY 1-4 in NEW YORK; and the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT in NEW YORK MAY 11th.

CEO DAVID COHEN said, "It feels like each year, the industry faces unprecedented change, new consumer expectations, and a shifting economic picture. Next year is no different, and we have developed an event series that will equip buyers, sellers, and the entire digital ecosystem with the tools, insights, and inspiration to thrive in this new reality. It's an incredibly interesting time in our industry, and we are eager to continue our collective growth trajectory."

