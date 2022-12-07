More Affiliates

SYNDICATION NETWORKS CORP.'s public affairs show INFOTRAK has been added at BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF and Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT, bringing the show, hosted by CHRIS WITTING, to 850 affiliates, including 24 of the top 25 markets and most of the top 100 markets. The show is represented by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for advertising sales.

Exec. Producer RANDY MEYER said, “We are gratified by the wide acceptance of INFOTRAK by stations nationwide, and especially by the positive feedback we get from listeners across the country.”

WITTING said, "When INFOTRAK began almost 20 years ago, we had no idea it would become so successful. Most radio stations cannot afford the time and effort to produce quality public affairs every week. We’re pleased to help fill this need with INFOTRAK.”

Find out more at Syndication.net or call (800) 743-1988.

