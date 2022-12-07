Chicago

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5)/CHICAGO recently teamed up with GET COVERED ILLINOIS and held the annual BIG JAM concert to a sold out crowd at the UNITED CENTER to kick off the holiday season.

The $13,000 in proceeds from the event go to the iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO’S ADOPT-A-SCHOOL program that began in 2017. One dollar of each ticket sold from WGCI’s signature annual concerts SUMMER JAM and BIG JAM go into the program. This year's BIG JAM lineup included MONEYBAGG YO, NARDO WICK, GLORILLA, SAUCY SANTANA, MUNI LONG, TINK, PGF NUK, SONTA, and SLEAZYWORLD GO.

PD JOHNNIE D said, " 107.5 WGCI’s BIG JAM has become one of CHICAGO’s premiere concerts, which our listeners look forward to attending every DECEMBER. We take pride in producing an incredible show of top-flight talent and connecting with our listening audience in a very organic way. However, the most important aspect of this show is OUR ADOPT-A-SCHOOL PROGRAM. This year, we donated $8,000 to JOHNSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL and $5,000 to SCOTT JOPLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO added, “Our partnership with these two schools underscores iHEART’s commitment to our local communities. SCOTT JOPLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND JOHNSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL represent the future of CHICAGO. We’re very proud to provide them with the music learning resources they need, so that our city’s future remains bright and artistically rich.”

« see more Net News