Country Gold Christmas

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS is offering "A Country Gold CHRISTMAS," a five-hour special available for Country stations nationwide.

"A Country Gold CHRISTMAS," hosted by ROWDY YATES, features holiday standards, silly songs, and yuletide favorites. YATES will also be giving away holiday gift packs and last-minute stocking stuffers every hour.

The special is available for holiday programming free of charge. Email DOUG INGOLD for more information.

