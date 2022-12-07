New Short Available December 15th

DISNEY+ will luanch a new short “THE SIMPSONS MEET THE BOCELLIS IN FELIZ NAVIDAD” on DECEMBER 15th exclusively on the streaming service. In the upcoming short from THE SIMPSONS, HOMER surprises MARGE with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar ANDREA BOCELLI and his 25 year old son MATTEO and 10 year old daughter VIRGINIA.

In addition, On DECEMBER 15th, ANDREA, MATTEO, and VIRGINIA will also release the new single "Feliz Navidad" featured in the short and off their new holiday album, A FAMILY CHRISTMAS. The new album, their first together, features an assortment of festive favorites from around the globe plus two new original songs.

