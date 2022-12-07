Fampton (Photo: Randy Miranontez/Shutterstock.com)

BMG has aquired the rights to the catalog of artist and guitarist, GRAMMY AWARD-winning, singer-songwriter PETER FRAMPTON. The deal includes FRAMPTON’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning his entire musical career from his late-60s work with UK hitmakers THE HERD, to 70s breakthrough supergroup HUMBLE PIE, through gaining superstar status as a solo artist with hit songs including ‘Show Me The Way’, ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’, ‘Do You Feel Like We Do’, ‘I’m In You’, and ‘I Can’t Stand It No More’, among many others.

FRAMPTON said, “I am so pleased to join the BMG family. As an artist-first company, I trust BMG will care for my legacy and that my songs are in good hands.”

BMG SVP/Business & Legal Affairs JEFF BRABEC said, “BMG is honored to represent the creative works of PETER FRAMPTON, a truly unique songwriter, recording artist, performer and guitar player who continues to produce exceptional work.”

BMG Pres./Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK THOMAS SCHERER added, "From his incredible early rise of success to HUMBLE PIE, his countless collaborations to achieving global stardom as a solo artist, PETER FRAMPTON is one of the most inspirational and tireless musicians of his time. We are proud a legendary artist of hiscaliber entrusts BMG as the custodians of his most treasured works. A revered musical catalog of this magnitude, paid tribute to by countless artists, will continue to live on for generations.”

« see more Net News