Webinar

CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION Dir./Thematic Research BRIAN COMISKEY and CUMULUS MEDIA/NORTHEASTERN WISXONSIN Sr. AE BILL SCHULTZ will present a live webinar for the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Radio Works program. “Radio Works for Telecom/Cellular/Internet” will offer an overview of the category and a telecom client case study.

The presentation is scheduled for DECEMBER 14th at noon (CT), and registration is free for RAB members.

