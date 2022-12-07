-
RAB Sets 'Radio Works For Telecom/Cellular/Internet' Webinar
by Perry Michael Simon
December 8, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION Dir./Thematic Research BRIAN COMISKEY and CUMULUS MEDIA/NORTHEASTERN WISXONSIN Sr. AE BILL SCHULTZ will present a live webinar for the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Radio Works program. “Radio Works for Telecom/Cellular/Internet” will offer an overview of the category and a telecom client case study.
The presentation is scheduled for DECEMBER 14th at noon (CT), and registration is free for RAB members.