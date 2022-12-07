Changes Afoot

RADIO FIRST News-Talk WPHM-A/PORT HURON, MI has announced changes to its lineup coming in two stages.

In the first stage, effective next MONDAY (12/12), the station will pick up FOX SPORTS RADIO programming, with"THE JASON SMITH SHOW WITH MIKE HARMON" airing weeknights 10p-1a (ET), bumping the syndicated "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS" up from 9p-midnight to 7-10p SUNDAY through FRIDAY, displacing the second hour of the syndicated "OUR AMERICAN STORIES." FSR shows will also replace SPORTSGRID RADIO 7-10p SATURDAYS.

Part two of the changes will be dropping SALEM's HUGH HEWITT from the 10a-noon slot and RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' DAVE RAMSEY from 1-3p weekdays, with the new replacement shows to be announced in JANUARY.

“Our new relationship with FOX SPORTS will be a real compliment to the play-by-play sports we currently air on WPHM,” said PD CALEB GORDON. “I hope our listeners will notice an improvement in the quality of production and content by switching to FOX SPORTS.”

On JANUARY's changes, GORDON added, “We look forward to bringing some younger, fresher news-talk personalities to our mid-day lineup come the new year. It has been a privilege to be affiliated with HUGH HEWITT and DAVE RAMSEY and we thank them for their years of entertainment and information.”

