Spinoff

SIRIUSXM and NYU LANGONE HEALTH have added a second channel, this one available as a streaming station on the SXM app, to the existing DOCTOR RADIO, this one focusing on mental health issues. MENTAL HEALTH RADIO's programming will feature shows repurposed from DOCTOR RADIO's lineup and archives.

In addition, DOCTOR RADIO is expanding "THE PSYCHIATRY SHOW" to three days a week (MONDAY 11a-noon (ET), TUESDAY noon-2p, and WEDNESDAY 4-5p), and adding "ABOUT OUR KIDS" for THURSDAYS 3-4p and FRIDAYS 8-10a.

“Everyone can benefit from better mental health, and we are pleased to offer interactive mental health and wellness programming that can change and save lives,” said NYU GROSSMAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE professor CHARLES R. MARMAR, MD. “All of the doctors you hear on the channel offer world-class medical advice and are prepared to handle callers' concerns, whether they’re general mental health related issues or true crisis-like situations, guiding listeners in need of help.”

SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, “Since its launch in 2008, DOCTOR RADIO, with advice from NYU Langone’s top doctors and experts has been a tremendous asset for those needing medical advice.”

« see more Net News