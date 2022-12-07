Now Managing The Dean Martin Family Trust

The DEAN MARTIN FAMILY TRUST has entered into an agreement with ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP, which will manage, develop and expand the portfolio of the DEAN MARTIN, which includes coverage of his name, likeness, image, and rights to shows and specials including The DEAN MARTIN CELEBRITY ROAST series and recordings from his years with CAPITOL and REPRISE RECORDS.

AZOFF said, “DEAN MARTIN was AMERICA in film, recordings, nightclubs, comedy & TV. He was the epitome of coolness. It is both an honor and privilege to welcome this cherished AMERICAN talent to our Iconic family.”

The DEAN MARTIN FAMILY TRUST long-time Business Manager and Trustee LAURA LIZER said, “DEAN MARTIN’s work and cultural influence across so many media platforms, including music, television, movies, radio, and live performances, makes his diverse catalog and legacy one of the most unique assets in entertainment history. Aligning the DEAN MARTIN FAMILY TRUST with IRVING AZOFF’s ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP secures DEAN’s legacy for generations to come.”

ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP President JIMMY EDWARDS said, “Through his extraordinary artistic talents, humor, style, and signature sense of fun, DEAN MARTIN’s impact on film, television, and music is immeasurable. “We are honored to be given this opportunity to preserve and protect such an incredible legacy.”

