Parker Will Remain On Air (Photo: Chorus Photography)

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR and Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA's SARA PARKER has resigned as the Digital PD at WMMR and WMGK, and as Music Director of WMMR. She'll remain in the office until DECEMBER 16th, and will still be on the air at WMMR on a part time basis.

Reach out to PARKER at sarap987@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

