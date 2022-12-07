Lauren Harman (Photo: James Isaac, Jones Photography)

Music industry veteran LAUREN HARMAN has been named as President, Film/TV Licensing for SILO MUSIC, where she will oversee creative pitching and A&R.

SILO MUSIC Co-Founder JACK ORMANDY said, "We are extremely excited to have LAUREN join the team here at SILO. Her vast experience working with artists in the sync space is something that will help continue to build on what we have created, a company built on artists."

Adds HARMAN: “At SILO, we are creating music for film + TV, but what that requires these days is to be able to showcase and bring simply great music that people want to hear to all of our projects. Our goal is to continue to make fresh, interesting music with artists, writers and producers from all walks of the business and raise the bar in sync music. No more claps, bells and whistles, it is about showcasing the artists behind the work and creating something interesting and fun for the listener that will work in film/TV parameters. I am excited to join SILO and look forward to working with Jack and the team to help expand their film/TV department and catalog.”

