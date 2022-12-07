Doleac (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

ARISTA NASHVILLE artist ADAM DOLEAC married his longtime love, MACKINNON MORRISSEY, at EDEN GARDENS STATE PARK in SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, on FRIDAY (12/2). DOLEAC's brother and best man, ALEX, married the couple, according to PEOPLE.com. The 34-year-old groom and 29-year-old bride, a senior market manager for THE HOME EDIT, wrote their own vows for the ceremony.

The couple first announced their engagement back in FEBRUARY after nearly five years of dating (NET NEWS 2/11). They plan to honeymoon in HAWAII.

To incorporate their dog REMI into the day, the couple named a signature cocktail after her and featured a picture of her on their drink cups. Click here to read more about the wedding.

