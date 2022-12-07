Cooper (Photo: Facebook)

The Country music industry is mourning the loss of esteemed journalist, author and musician PETER COOPER, who died last night (12/6) at the age of 52 after suffering head trauma in a fall late last week (NET NEWS 12/5). COOPER had served as the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's Sr. Dir./Producer and writer since 2014, a role he took on after 14 years as Senior Music Writer for THE TENNESSEAN.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG called COOPER a “beloved colleague and friend.” Noting that COOPER “joined the museum in NOVEMBER 2014 as museum editor, he grew to assume the role of museum senior director, producer and writer, driving several important creative initiatives and bringing a poetic grace to them all. He developed and implemented mission-oriented programs, exhibitions, podcasts and, as a writer, elegantly described the rich character of the Country music story. His talents were immense, but his heart was even bigger, and he touched the lives of those he encountered in immeasurable ways.”

COOPER hosted the museum's VOICES IN THE HALL podcast, worked as a senior lecturer at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY's BLAIR SCHOOL OF MUSIC, and was a GRAMMY-nominated producer and a singer-songwriter. Read more about his career in THE TENNESSEAN's comprehensive obituary here. And see tributes from industry friends on COOPER's FACEBOOK page here, including remembrances from artists RODNEY CROWELL, JEANNIE SEELY, CHARLIE WORSHAM, BILL ANDERSON, STEVE WARINER, RADNEY FOSTER, LEE ANN WOMACK and more.

His family is planning a celebration of life service in early 2023. In lieu of flowers, they have asked that donations be made to either the BAKER COOPER fund to support PETER’s son’s education, or the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in support of its educational mission. Addresses for both are below.

BAKER COOPER

c/o WELLS FARGO BANK

1712 West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, TN 37203

and

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM

22 Rep. John Lewis Way South

NASHVILLE TN 37203

« back to Country Net News