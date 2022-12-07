Whitehouse & O'Halloran

BELL MEDIA Country CJBX (PURE COUNTRY 93)/LONDON, ON has a new morning show, PURE MORNINGS WITH LEEANNE AND TJ. The show will air weekday mornings beginning MONDAY, DECEMBER 12th.

LEEANNE WHITEHOUSE is a familiar face on the Canadian Country music landscape, having led her own show in the greater LONDON area. TJ O’HALLORAN brings years of major market morning show experience to the station, having most recently appeared on sister Top 40 station CKFM (99.9 VIRGIN RADIO)/TORONTO's morning show.

PURE COUNTRY 93 PD MARK CAMERON said, “We’re very excited about the entertaining team we have in place for PURE COUNTRY 93’s all-new morning show. Our LONDON-area listeners can tune in to enjoy their favorite Country music hits and daily discussions on stories taking place around the world and in our own backyard. We look forward to LEEANNE and TJ connecting with our community and highlighting all the amazing things happening in our city.”

PURE MORNINGS WITH LEEANNE AND TJ can be livestreamed on iHEARTRADIO.ca and the iHEARTRADIO CANADA app, as well as on 92.7 FM in the greater LONDON area.

