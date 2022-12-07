South Shore's Home For High School Sports

MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WATD-F and sister station, WBMS-A/SOUTH SHORE, MA, have named three local high school football players as finalists for the 2022 inaugural BILL WILHELM AWARD. The three finalists’ names -- DUXBURY HIGH SCHOOL QB MATT FESTA, PLYMOUTH SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL running back CASIOUS JOHNSON and MILTON HIGH SCHOOL QB OWEN McHUGH -- were announced on this week during the "Main Event w/QUINN KELLY" show on WBMS.

The winner will be announced during “The Sports Exchange” program on WATD SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11th, airing from 5-7p (ET) live from MAMMA MIA'S in MARSHFIELD, MA.

The trio were the top vote-getters among a group of 10 semifinalists announced by WATD last week.

The “BILL WILHELM AWARD” was created by WATD this year to honor the region’s best high school football players. Ten semifinalists for the award were determined by a committee of voters, comprised of local media members and headed by WATD Sports Director QUINN KELLY, the play-by-play announcer for many SOUTH SHORE high school games.

WILHELM called the play-by-play on WATD’s very first broadcast in DECEMBER, 1977, that year’s high school “Super Bowl,” HULL vs. ASHLAND.

According to KELLY, “For the next 40 years, BILL was the leader of all the station’s high school sports coverage and was our station’s first Sports Director, overseeing and participating in four decades of high school football, basketball, and hockey broadcasts, as well as hosting the weekly Sports Exchange talk show. Tirelessly working to make sure that every accomplishment of local student athletes was given appropriate recognition, BILL WILHELM was, for so many on the SOUTH SHORE, the first name that came to mind when they thought of high school sports.”

