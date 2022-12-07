They say the best ideas are stolen, and this is often true when it comes to the broadcast and audio business. It's one thing to be lazy and just do what everybody else is doing, or be an outright copycat. But sometimes the best ideas really are stolen, and the biggest form of flattery is to have somene copy something you've already done. It's important to know the difference between, "If it ain't broke don't fix it," and "It's time for a guaranteed win." That can sometmies mean taking a chance on something you already know is a sure thing. Learn to tell the difference in this week's "The Bigger Picture" by MC Media's Charese Fruge'.

