Dennis Constantine

ALL ACCESS' LYNN McDONNELL talks to veteran radio programmer DENNIS CONSTANTINE in the latest installment of the POWER PLAYER series here.

CONSTANTINE has spent close to 57 years in radio, his first decade in Top 40 at WCAO in BALTIMORE, where his mentor was popular DJ KERBY CONFER. DENNIS joined WYRE/ANNAPOLIS, MD, in 1969, and was quickly promoted to PD, working with KERBY again, who joined the station to learn radio sales and management. DENNIS went on to work every aspect of the station, from on-air, to sales, traffic and engineering.

CONSTANTINE achieved his biggest success at Triple A KBCO/DENVER, eventually consulting clients all over the country, including WHFS/BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON, DC, helping them transition into a Modern Rock format. He returned to become PD at both KINK in PORTLAND, OR, and KFOG in SAN FRANCISCO.

He now lives in the mountains of ARIZONA with his wife CHERI and their companions, where he is still consulting stations, and does a daily afternoon show on his FLAGSTAFF-PRESCOTT, AZ, client, KVNA-FM.

