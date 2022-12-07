Lil Baby: #1 In the U.S.A. (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

VEVO released its annual year-end look back on music video viewership, which was dominated by most viewed artists KAROL G worldwide and LIL BABY in the U.S.

Said VEVO SVP Content, Programming & Marketing JP EVANGELISTA, “VEVO is the music video destination for fans to discover and connect with artists of all genres and career stages. Seeing who and what has resonated with audiences at such a massive scale is nothing less than fascinating, because these annual insights create a snapshot of what’s trending and current in music, as well as what’s happening in pop culture overall. Fans come to VEVO to connect with their favorite artists, who shape everything from language to fashion to today’s social conversations – often through music videos.

“For artists, there are also key learnings for their creative and release strategies. Music videos remain a critical tool for them to break through in a quickly evolving entertainment landscape, where capturing and sustaining attention to build fandom are the foundation for success. We applaud this year’s top artists for their boundless creativity, top notch collaborations, and ability to engage fans both new and existing.

“We are not only privileged to host such star-powered content on the Vevo network, but we’ve been lucky enough to work directly with many of these artists through our original content franchises, which provide additional ways to both grow and maintain a deep connection with fans. Sending out a huge congratulations to all of those who charted. We look forward to seeing your continued success.”

KAROL G's "Provenza" came in first place in VEVO's Global Top 10 Music Videos chart with 547 million views worldwide.

“We Don't Talk About Bruno (From ‘Encanto’)” takes the #2 slot, with 503.4 million views, followed by SHAKIRA and RAUW ALEJANDRO's “Te Felicito," with 415.9 million views. HARRY STYLES’ “As It Was” is at #4 with 375.5 million views, and KAROL G and MALDY’s “Gatubela” closing out in 5th place, with 202.3 million views.

VEVO’s U.S. Top Viewed Videos chart includes multiple first-timers to the list, including KAY FLOCK, SLEAZYWORLD GO and VEVO Artist To Watch GLORILLA.

“We Don't Talk About Bruno (From ‘Encanto’)” kicks off the U.S. chart at #1, with 240 million views, LIL BABY’s “In A Minute” comes in at #2 with 74.5 million views. Global chart-topper “Provenza” by KAROL G is 3rd with 68.5 million views. LIL BABY makes his second chart appearance with “Right On” at #4 with 49.6 million views, followed by HARRY STYLES’ “As It Was” with 46.4 million views.

VEVO's Top Global Artist of 2022 is reggaeton trailblazer and VEVO Official Live Performance alum KAROL G, with a staggering 2.76 billion global views. The #2 slot is SHAKIRAwith 2.49 billion views, followed by THE WEEKND at #3 with 2.24 billion. TAYLOR SWIFT enters the chart at #4 with 2.09 billion views, while EMINEM rounds out the Top 5 with 1.75 billion.

The U.S. Top 5 is full of hip-hop heavyweights, with LIL BABY holding the top slot for the third year in a row, with nearly 674.7 million views. FUTURE follows with an impressive 489.5 million views for the #2 spot, and CHRIS BROWN tails him closely for #3 with 424.3 million views. Rounding out the list is TAYLOR SWIFT at #4 with 414.7 million views and DRAKE at #5 with 408.5 million views.

