Helping Cincinnati Families

RADIO ONE/CINCINNATI is stuffing a standard-sized metro bus with toys and non-perishable food items to give back to local families in need this holiday season.

The "STUFF THE BUS" promotion is going on now through DECEMBER 17th at various KROGER dropoff locations throughout the Metro. Donations are also being accepted in the lobby of RADIO ONE/CINCINNATI at the ONE CENTENNIAL office building located at 705 Central Ave.

All toys that are collected will be donated to the COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY’s HEAD START PROGRAM and all non-perishable food items will be distributed to local families through the COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY’s mobile food pantry on DECEMBER 21st.

All the cluster stations are participating; Urban WIZF (101.1 THE WIZ), R&B WOSL (100.3), News-Talk WDBZ A-W268CM (THE BUZZ 1230), and Regional Mexican WIZF-HD2-W268CM (LA GRANDE 101.5). The effort is being made in partnership with METRO-SORTA, THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLIN and CARESOURCE.

