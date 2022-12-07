Stephanie Broad Pilla

EPIC RECORDS has promoted STEPHANIE BROAD PILLA to National Dir./Promotion. BROAD PILLA joined EPIC in 2014 as a promotion department assistant and was promoted to Northeast Regional Manager in 2015.

BROAD PILLA said, "I’d like to say thank you to (EPIC CEO) SYLVIA RHONE, (EVP) RICK SACKHEIM, (SVP) SANDRA AFLOAREI, and the entire team for this opportunity! I am blessed to be able to work with such great people that encourage growth and development. I am proud of everything the team has accomplished in my time here and look forward to all we will do!"

AFLOAREI said, "Here at EPIC RECORDS we really are a family and we love to see our superstars growing into bigger roles. We are excited to promote STEPHANIE."

