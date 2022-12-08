Hughes

CHICAGO CUBS radio play-by-play voice PAT HUGHES is the 2023 recipient of the NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME FORD C. FRICK AWARD for broadcasters. HUGHES has called CUBS games since 1996 after stints with the MINNESOTA TWINS and MILWAUKEE BREWERS; he will be honored during HALL OF FAME WEEKEND, JULY 21-24, 2023.

“Known throughout the MIDWEST for his easy delivery and unparalleled knowledge, PAT HUGHES has called some of the biggest moments in CUBS history and has provided the narrative for one of the most successful eras in the history of the franchise,” said HALL OF FAME Pres. JOSH RAWITCH. “Since arriving at WRIGLEY FIELD in 1996, PAT has served as the radio voice for nine postseason teams -- matching an ardent fan base with his own passion in every broadcast. His reverence for baseball history and gift for storytelling have made him one of the game’s broadcast treasures.”

HUGHES and the CUBS are heard on a network headed by AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO.

