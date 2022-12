Bailey

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Rock KZCR (REAL ROCK Z103.3)/FERGUS FALLS, MN has added the syndicated "FLOYDIAN SLIP" PINK FLOYD show for SUNDAYS at 10p (CT) beginning JANUARY 1st.

The show is hosted and produced by CRAIG BAILEY, who can be reached at www.floydianslip.com, pink@floydianslip.com, or (260) 67-FLOYD.

« back to Net News