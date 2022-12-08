More Features

LIBSYN is integrating its Studio podcast recording and distribution tool into its redesigned platform. Studio is also adding a reusable chapter tool to allow recording in chapters with automatic insertion of elements like intros and outros for future episodes. Podcasts published through Studio will not count against storage limits for LIBSYN subscribers.

“We’ve built LIBSYN to be a one-stop destination for the full spectrum of new to established podcasters to access everything they need to unleash their full creative potential,” said Senior Product Manager YVETTE MENASE. “We’re continually investing in cutting-edge tools to make it even easier for creators to record shows directly from LIBSYN and we’re streamlining workflows for podcasters so they can quickly record, distribute, and monetize their content.”

LIBSYN is offering a free trial during DECEMBER by using the code "STUDIO" at checkout.

