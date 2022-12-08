RIAA Winners

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has handed out its 2022 Gold & Platinum awards with TAYLOR SWIFT "Midnights" as the biggest selling album and FUTURE's single, "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS was the biggest selling single.

In addition to SWIFT's "Midnights", four albums achieved Platinum status in 2022, BEYONCE "Renaissance", FUTURE "I Never Liked You", HARRY STYLES "Harry's House" and LIL DURK "7220".

VARIETY has more here.

