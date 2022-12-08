Some Stats

SPOTIFY's podcast platforms MEGAPHONE, CHARTABLE, and PODSIGHTS have released a pair of podcast trend reports wrapping up 2022.

The 2022 MEGAPHONE Podcast Trends Report saw growth in listening, with the greatest popularity among adults 25-54 but experiencing greater diversity, with the biggest growth among the 13-17 and 55-64 demographics (up 49% and 45%, respectively). 91% of SPOTIFY podcast listening was on mobile devices, with car listening up 131%, smart speakers up 83%, and smart TVs up 82%.

Among the highlights of PODSIGHTS' fourth quarter 2022 Podcast Advertising Benchmark Report, advertisers' highest conversion rate comes when they advertise on podcasts on two to ten publishers or networks, with pre-rolls the most effective (outperforming midroll by 8%); Fashion and Beauty advertisers saw the highest conversion rates; average purchase conversion rate rose 19% from third quarter.

See the Podcast Trends Report here and sign up to see the Podcast Advertising Benchmark Report here.

