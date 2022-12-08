Now With 2400Sports

CHICAGO BULLS television color commentator and former player STACEY KING is bringing his podcast "STACEY KING'S GIMME THE HOT SAUCE" to AUDACY's 2400SPORTS podcast network. KING hosts the show with MARK SCHANOWSKI and has had a series of high-profile guests including TRAE YOUNG, KENNY ANDERSON, DOMINIQUE WILKINS, JIM MCMAHON, CARLOS CORREA, ARIE SPEARS, JAY BILAS, and MICHAEL WILBON. The show will be supported with on-air promotion on AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO.

“We’re delighted to add STACEY KING’s wildly entertaining podcast to 2400SPORTS’ growing network of NBA content,” said 2400SPORTS VP/Exec. Producer LENA MOSS GLASER. “This show is a must-listen for BULLS fans and Chicagoans everywhere, and we’re looking forward to delivering it to our listeners each week.”

“I’m pleased to announce a partnership with AUDACY and 2400SPORTS to grow the show and bring many more listeners to our insightful and entertaining podcast,” said KING. “We have great guests and add a lot of humor to our analysis which is what makes it so much fun. AUDACY will be a great partner in reaching many more fans, especially as CHICAGO builds the BULLS, BEARS, CUBS, BLACKHAWKS and SOX into champions!”

