If you’ve ever worried that your ideas aren’t “sticking,” or making a lasting impression, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY has a book recommendation for you, “Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More With Less.” As he explains in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, the book details a formula for being brief in this world of multiple messages from multiple platforms.

SHOMBY writes, “The more I read, the more I could see the parallel to talent, talent coaches and PDs.” And yes, the book itself is brief. Better yet, SHOMBY says, its three authors “even go as far as give you a word count and estimated reading time for each chapter, an interesting concept that kept me going further in the book because I knew I had the time.”

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “Smart Brevity: A Lesson In Getting To The Point,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

