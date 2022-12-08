New Class Of 'CMT Listen Up' Artists

CMT has released its newest lineup of rising artists to watch in its "2023 CMT LISTEN UP" program, which recognizes and supports Country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms. The lineup consists of 20 artists, including ASHLEY COOKE, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, BRANDON RATCLIFF, CATIE OFFERMAN, CHAPEL HART, CODY BELEW, CONNER SMITH, COREY KENT, DALTON DOVER, DRAKE MILLIGAN, HANNAH ELLIS, IAN MUNSICK, JACKSON DEAN, KAMERON MARLOWE, MADELINE EDWARDS, NATE SMITH, PILLBOX PATTI, THE WAR AND TREATY, WARREN ZEIDERS, and ZACH BRYAN.

CMT SVP of Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM said, "We’re thrilled to welcome this exciting list of new artists to our 2023 LISTEN UP initiative. Each of these acts stand out in their authenticity and are already finding an audience with exceptional music. We look forward to amplifying their content across all CMT platforms and building long lasting relationships with this dynamic group of individuals.”

CMT launched the LISTEN UP initiative in 2011.

