Greenwald and Kallman (Photo: Noa Griffel)

The RECORDING ACADEMY has named ATLANTIC MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO JULIE GREENWALD and ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN as the 2023 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honorees, to be feted at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala hosted by the ACADEMY and CLIVE DAVIS on FEBRUARY 4th. The event will be a return for the Gala, which was last held before the pandemic in 2020.

"Respected across the music community, JULIE and CRAIG have fostered the careers of an incredible range of talent," said ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "They both have a passion and love for music, and they are constantly pushing the music industry forward with their transformative work with the artist community. We are so honored to celebrate these two industry titans at this year's Pre-GRAMMY Gala."

"I've personally known JULIE and CRAIG for many years and it's so very exciting to celebrate their exceptional creativity and achievements at this year's Pre-GRAMMY Gala," said DAVIS. "What a special night it will be spotlighting them and their incredible music and artists! They both fully deserve an unforgettable evening."

