21 States Favor Country Music

Bipartisan educational platform WISEVOTER says 21 U.S. states have voted Country as their favorite music genre for 2022. That's second only to Rap which was favored by 23 states. Rock was favored in six states.

The states which love Country music are: ARKANSAS, IOWA, IDAHO, INDIANA, KANSAS, KENTUCKY, MAINE, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW MEXICO, NORTH DAKOTA, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TENNESSEE, VERMONT, WEST VIRGINIA, WISCONSIN, and WYOMING.

The company also delved into AMERICA’s favorite artists by YOUTUBE searches over the year, and TAYLOR SWIFT won the hearts of 20 states overall, while DRAKE and BAD BUNNY tied at 15 states each.

