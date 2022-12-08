Zidarevich

PREMIERE NETWORKS has promoted ANNIE ZIDAREVICH to SVP/West Coast Operations, effective immediately. She'll be based in LOS ANGELES and will continue to report to JULIE TALBOTT, Pres./PREMIERE NETWORKS.

ZIDAREVICH will continue to oversee all programming operations for the West Coast, serving the company's national radio shows and services. As part of her role, ZIDAREVICH also manages PREMIERE’s team of broadcast engineers, not only at her home base in LOS ANGELES, but also in various cities across the country. She also oversees all aspects of the company’s Network Operations Center and staff for the 24/7 operation. Additionally, she manages PREMIERE’s LOS ANGELES-based technical producers and associate producers.

ZIDAREVICH previously served as PREMIERE’s VP/West Coast Operations, a role she held since 2016. Prior to that, she served as VP/Network Operations for the FOX SPORTS RADIO NETWORK (FSR). ZIDAREVICH first joined Premiere in 2000 as an integral member of the team that launched FSR.

TALBOT said, “ANNIE is a valued member of our operations team, providing insightful leadership, solutions-oriented planning and logistical support for many of our live programs. A veteran of our LOS ANGELES team, we couldn’t be happier to recognize her with this promotion.”

ZIDAREVICH added, “I love our radio properties, and being a part of their growth and development across multiple platforms continues to motivate me. It’s an honor to work with the best in the business every day and I continue to be inspired by the incredible team around me. I look forward to this next chapter together!”

