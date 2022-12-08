Country Goes Metal

Hit Country songs from SAM HUNT, RODNEY ATKINS, CHRIS YOUNG and more will be re-imagined into heavy metal tracks when 8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT releases the five-song EP "Country Goes Metal" on MARCH 3rd, 2023. The songs -- to be covered by metalcore band RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA and a group of studio musicians and touring artists collectively calling themselves COUNTRY GOES METAL -- include ATKINS' "If You're Going Through Hell," YOUNG's "Losing Sleep" and HUNT's "Leave The Night On."

Also included on the EP are metal versions of MONTGOMERY GENTRY's "My Town" and DUSTIN LYNCH's "Small Town Boy." The set was produced, engineered, and mixed by BILLY DECKER.

