Canceled

FOX has cancelled the Country music-themed series "Monarch" after one season and 11 episodes. The show, whose stars included SUSAN SARANDON, ANNA FRIEL and Country artist and actor TRACE ADKINS, aired its finale on TUESDAY night (12/6).

It premiered after an NFL telecast on SEPTEMBER 11th (NET NEWS 7/29) and, according to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, "pulled in decent ratings but was unable to keep that audience once it moved to its regular time period on TUESDAY nights ... FOX positioned the show as its big bet for the fall — it was the only rookie series on the schedule — but it didn’t get the audience it needed to justify a renewal. The series averaged 4.1 million viewers across all platforms and a scant 0.3 rating in the key ad sales demographic of adults 18-49."

EPs of music from each of the show's episodes were released throughout the season jointly by ARISTA RECORDS and MONUMENT RECORDS.

The show counted NASHVILLE mega-manager JASON OWEN of SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT (KELSEA BALLERINI, DAN + SHAY, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KACEY MUSGRAVES) among its Executive Producers. Guest artists appearing on the show included SHANIA TWAIN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MARTINA McBRIDE and TANYA TUCKER.

