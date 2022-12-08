Over $229,000 Donated

Through the 2022 “Hope to the Hungry” campaign on DECEMBER 1st, BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WMIT (THE LIGHT FM)/ASHEVILLE, NC listeners donated $229,046 in a single day to provide 108,040 meals to those in need.



This was the third year THE LIGHT FM partnered with seven rescue ministries to raise money to feed their community during this CHRISTMAS season. Donors had the choice to “give where they live,” by choosing a specific center to support. Every dollar donated was given directly to one of these centers:



CLEVELAND COUNTY RESCUE MISSION in SHELBY, NC

HAYWOOD PATHWAYS CENTER in WAYNESVILLE, NC

HENDERSONVILLE RESCUE MISSION in HENDERSONVILLE, NC

KNOXVILLE DREAM CENTER in KNOXVILLE, TN

SALVATION ARMY in GREENVILLE, SC

STRONG LIFE RESCUE MISSION in CONOVER,NC

WESTERN CAROLINA RESCUE MINISTRIES in ASHEVILLE, NC



“There’s no better time than CHRISTMAS to invite THE LIGHT FM listeners to offer tangible comfort to those who are desperately hungry to get something more out of life,” said GM JOHN OWENS. “We reminded our listeners that for just $2.12, they could provide not just a warm meal, but also provide someone hope.”

