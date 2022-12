Arrington At Induction (Photo: National Football Foundation / Josh Hawkins)

FOX SPORTS RADIO "TWO PROS AND A CUP OF JOE" morning show and "UP ON GAME" weekend show and podcast host LAVAR ARRINGTON was inducted into the COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME on TUESDAY night (12/6) in LAS VEGAS.

ARRINGTON, a linebacker at PENN STATE before his NFL career, was inducted along with ANDREW LUCK, CHAMP BAILEY, MICHAEL CRABTREE, SYLVESTER CROOM, MIKE DOSS, CHUCK EALEY, KEVIN FAULK, MOE GARDNER, BOOMER GRIGSBY, MIKE HASS, MARVIN JONES, MARK MESSNER, TERRY MILLER, RASHAAN SALAAM, DENNIS THOMAS, ZACH WIEGERT, ROY WILLIAMS, and coaches JOHN LUCKHARDT, BILLY JACK MURPHY, and GARY PINKEL at the 64th annual NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION Awards Dinner.





Messner, Doss, Arrington, and Gardner honored on Monday at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis







