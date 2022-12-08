Closing

KELLY MUSIC RESEARCH is closing operations at the end of the year, the company has announced. TOM and PAUL KELLY will be devoting their time to their family's non-profit KELLY MUSIC FOR LIFE, a charity offering music and arts initiatives for young artists, and operating the KELLY CENTER FOR MUSIC, ARTS AND COMMUNITY in PHILADELPHIA suburb HAVERTOWN, PA.

Pres. TOM KELLY said, “For 31 years we have enjoyed working alongside some of the best in radio and music. The highlight for me has been the people we have served -- radio programmers and managers as well as music industry artists and executives.”

VP PAUL KELLY added, “Whether it is local call-out or library testing, it is fascinating and rewarding to see and act on the subtle differences in listener tastes from market to market.”

« see more Net News