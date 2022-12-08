The Broken Bow Records team celebrates (Photo: Broken Bow Records)

In a tight race to the finish, BROKEN BOW RECORDS takes the top spot on the MEDIABASE 2022 Year-End Charts as the #1 Country Airplay Label with a 9.6% chart share, jumping from a third-place finish and a 7.5% chart share in 2021, a 27% gain. CAPITOL NASHVILLE finished the year in second place, also with 9.6%. (BROKEN BOW won in points.) BIG LOUD RECORDS climbed from fifth to third, and increased its chart share from 6.3% to 9% (+43%). COLUMBIA NASHVILLE held onto fourth place, moving 6.5%-8.8 (+35%). WMN moved up five spots to finish fifth, going 4.8%-7.7% (+60% from a year ago).

The top 10 Country labels also include RCA NASHVILLE (6.6%), MCA NASHVILLE (5.9%), STONEY CREEK RECORDS (5.4%), WEA (4.7%) and BIG MACHINE RECORDS (4.4%).

BROKEN BOW and CAPITOL each end the year with two of the 10 most played Country artists. That list is (in order): MORGAN WALLEN, JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS, DUSTIN LYNCH, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, COLE SWINDELL, MIRANDA LAMBERT and WALKER HAYES.

Among the most played songs of the year, BROKEN BOW had two of the top 5 and three of the top 10, with two songs from ALDEAN, and one from LYNCH. Here are the 1- most played songs of the year:

“Thinking ‘Bout You,” DUSTIN LYNCH feat. MACKENZIE PORTER

“’Til You Can’t,” CODY JOHNSON

“If I Didn’t Love You,” JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD

“Take My Name,” PARMALEE

“Sand in My Boots,” MORGAN WALLEN

"23," SAM HUNT

"Buy Dirt," JORDAN DAVIS feat. LUKE BRYAN

"Trouble With A Heartbreak," JASON ALDEAN

"Damn Strait," SCOTTY McCREERY

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," ELLE KING & MIRANDA LAMBERT

“I could not be more proud of this roster and this team," said BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP CARSON JAMES, "[VPs/Promotion] LEE ADAMS and SHELLEY HARGIS, the entire BROKEN BOW promotion staff, RENEE LEYMON and [the] syndicated radio team are the best at what they do, and this could not be more deserved. BROKEN BOW had three of the Top 10 songs, and if you include PARMALEE’s ‘Take My Name’ on STONEY CREEK RECORDS, BBR MUDIC GROUP had three of the top four songs! Just an unbelievable year for our artists and team.”

See all of the MEDIABASE year-end charts here.

