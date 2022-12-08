Esten Kicks Off Collaboration

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, and HCA HEALTHCARE are collaborating to bring MOC’s live music programs to more hospitals across the country.

As part of the collaboration, HCA HEALTHCARE is giving $1 million to fund the creation and launch of MOC’s online platform designed to enhance its program delivery, and enable the organization to reach more hospital patients and healthcare workers nationwide. The online platform will help make MOC's in-person and virtual programs more accessible to hospitals and help enable hospital patients and volunteers to easily connect to MOC’s programs.

MOC’s virtual and in-person programming is scheduled to be implemented in 16 HCA HEALTHCARE hospitals across CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA, NEVADA, NORTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE and TEXAS. To kick off the collaboration, patients and hospital staff at TRISTAR CENTENNIAL MEDICAL CENTER in NASHVILLE, were treated to a special live performance by CHARLES ESTEN, star of CMT’s NASHVILLE and NETFLIX Original series OUTER BANKS, this week. ESTEN visited patients in their rooms for private performances at the bedside. His visit marked MOC’s 10th event held at TRISTAR CENTENNIAL, and the first in-person program since pandemic restrictions were put in place.

HCA HEALTHCARE CEO SAM HAZEN said, “We are excited to be working alongside MUSICIANS ON CALL to bring their innovative live music programs to our facilities across the country. We pride ourselves on providing our patients and caregivers with a high quality experience inside our hospitals, and our expanded collaboration with MUSICIANS ON CALL will help us to do that.”

MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN added, “As more healthcare facilities see the profound, positive impact live music has on both patients and staff, the demand for MUSICIANS ON CALL’s programs has grown at record speed. With this platform, facilities will be able to connect with MOC more efficiently so they can immediately experience the benefits of our programs. This technology would not be possible without the support of funders like HCA HEALTHCARE, whose belief in our mission is crucial in helping us on our path to the next million served.”

