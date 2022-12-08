Carter (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

A lawsuit filed in NEVADA alleges that the BACKSTREET BOYS' NICK CARTER committed sexual battery on a disabled teenager after a 2001 concert in TACOMA, WA.

CBS affiliare KIRO-TV/SEATTLE reports that plaintiff SHANNON (SHAY) RUTH alleges that she was 17 in FEBRUARY 2001 and on an autograph line after a BACKSTREET BOYS show at the TACOMA DOME when she was invited by CARTER to his tour bus, where she says she was given a drink he called "VIP juice," taken to the bathroom and forced to perform sexual acts, and raped in a bedroom on the bus. RUTH, who says she is on the autism spectrum and has "a mild case of cerebral palsy," adds that she began cutting herself after the incident.

ABC O&O KABC-TV (ABC 7)/LOS ANGELES adds that at a press conference THURSDAY (12/8), RUTH said that she contracted HPV after the incident and three other unnamed "Jane Does" have similar stories of being assaulted and infected with HPV.

The lawsuit was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in CARTER's home county, CLARK COUNTY, NV. TMZ reports that a "source close to NICK" said, "This accusation is categorically false, NICK is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother." CARTER's brother AARON was recently found dead at his CALIFORNIA home.

CARTER's attorney, MICHAEL HOLTZ disputed the charge in a statement obtained by the N.Y. POST's PAGE SIX. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. RUTH has been manipulated into making false allegations about NICK – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

