BENZTOWN's "SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS" has added 10 new affiliates, raising the total to over 200 stations worldwide. The new affiliates taking the show's Throwback edition are MAX MEDIA Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN' 101.5)/DENVER, Classic Hip Hop KRBQ (102 JAMS)/SAN FRANCISCO, TELESOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' WBZL/GREENWOOD, MS, Hot AC WCDA (HITS 106.3)/LEXINGTON, KY, Top 40/Rhythmic WJYY/CONCORD-MANCHESTER, NH, FUSION RADIO Rhythmic AC WTOD-HD2-W277BI (PARTY 103.3)/TOLEDO, and 98.1 PEARL FM/ST. MAARTEN. INTREPID COMPANIES Hip Hop KQRB (96.9 THE BEAT)/TOPEKA has added the Rhythmic edition, and AUDACY Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE is taking the Pop edition.

Host and creator R DUB! said, “As a programmer myself, I realize the increasing need for stations to offer their listeners true content and real "connections," every day -- not just during drive time on the weekdays. Sunday nights should never be treated as a throwaway -- it's literally the lead-in to Monday morning! It's my absolute honor and pleasure to partner with our new affiliates to help create lifelong, passionate listeners and real fans of the brand -- theirs and mine. If you aren't aware of just how special SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS is, I invite you to find one of our over 200 affiliates and listen in. What you'll hear is your target demo, emotionally engaging with the radio. It's everything this medium needs right now.”

BENZTOWN Affiliate Relations Manager MARK WILSON added, “During these challenging times for radio, unique experience-based programming like SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS will always serve a purpose. DUB is a relatable talent with highly relatable show content that works on both weekends and weekdays across multiple formats throughout extensive geographical market coverage. His devotion towards paying attention to the needs of his affiliate partners breeds listener loyalty from all audiences on a consistent basis. These factors all have one final result, which is the continuous station base growth of SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS year after year.”

