Roddy Ricch (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

24-year-old COMPTON rapper RODDY RICCH is facing a copyright lawsuit over his single, "The Box." RICCH, producer 30 REC, and RICCH’s label, ATLANTIC RECORDS, are being sued by singer GREG PERRY. PERRY alleges that “The Box” used elements of his 1975 song “Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)” without his consent.

Perry filed an eighteen-page complaint in federal court on TUESDAY (12/6), claiming "The Box," released in 2019, is “a complete duplication” of portions of his song, most notably its distinctive violin opening. The lawsuit, obtained by ROLLINGSTONE claims “Expert musicology analysis confirms that the ascending minor scale played by violin at the opening of ‘Come On Down’ is a distinctive musical element which recurs a total of six times throughout the song.”

It further alleges, “Comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context by a musicology expert demonstrates clearly and convincingly that ‘The Box’ is an unauthorized duplication and infringement of certain elements of ‘Come On Down.’”

“The Box” received three GRAMMY nominations and was named ROLLING STONE‘s Top Song of 2020, pulling in 866 million on-demand audio streams that year. Click here to read more.

