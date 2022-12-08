Celebrating Stone's New Christmas Album

Singer/songwriter JOSS STONE will make her GRAND OLE OPRY debut on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th from her adopted hometown of NASHVILLE. The performance will be broadcast on CIRCLE TV. In addition, STONE will perform with the US MARINE BAND as part of the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY at the WHITE HOUSE, set for broadcast on CBS this SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11th at 8p (ET).

The GRAMMY-AWARD winning artist just released her holiday album MERRY CHRISTMAS, LOVE on S-CURVE RECORDS. The album celebrates the holiday season with fifteen classic CHRISTMAS tracks plus two new original songs written by STONE, “If You Believe” and “Bring On Christmas Day”.

The holiday album is a unique blend of pop and classical music that draws inspiration from FRANK SINATRA, NAT KING COLE, BING CROSBY, and MICHAEL BUBLE.

