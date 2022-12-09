HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS has named JOHN CALDON to be its first ever Executive Director, in which he'll execute the event’s core mission while establishing and implementing the organization’s strategic vision.

CALDON has deep ties to the local SAN FRANCISCO community as managing director of the SAN FRANCISCO WAR MEMORIAL & PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, where he has led the strategic vision, financial planning, operation, and DEI initiatives – all roles that he will focus on at HSB.

The mission of HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS is to carry forward the wishes of WARREN HELLMAN, CHRIS HELLMAN and their family to make a gift to the people of SAN FRANCISCO and the world of a free annual outdoor music festival that features and celebrates AMERICABN “roots” music and its many outgrowths, and in so doing fosters joy, creativity, freedom, peace, inclusivity, collaboration, love of music, mutual respect, and spiritual community. CALDON will oversee the festival’s human and financial resources, safety and risk management, governance, communications, community relations and technology.

The organization contracted the nationally-renowned ARTS CONSULTING GROUP in its search to fill the role.

Said CALDON, “I am thrilled to join the HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS family! Few festivals of this size and caliber exist in the U.S. that are available at no cost to attendees, located in a setting as beautiful as GOLDEN GATE PARK, and kept free of corporate sponsorship to focus on celebrating music. Joining an organization that exists entirely to give the gift of incredible music to its community is the perfect next step for a career in which I have worked to promote access to arts and culture as a public good. I look forward to being a partner to the HSB Managing Board, SHERI STERNBERG, and the entire team that works so hard to make magic every year.”

Added HSB Chair MICK HELLMAN, "We are so excited that JOHN CALDON will be filling our inaugural Executive Director position, adding his own exceptional managerial, governance, and municipal skills to SHERI’s production genius and deep love and knowledge of the event and its artists. This dynamic partnership will surely help us realize the HELLMAN FAMILY dream of making HSB a sustainable part of S.F.’s artistic, cultural, and economic community.”

Said SHERI STERNBERG, “Having explored virtual presentations and the new ways that HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS was able to contribute to the health of the musical ecosystem over the past two years, bringing on an Executive Director like JOHN CALDON was a natural evolution. His deep roots in the BAY AREA provide a unique opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to the community. His experience with the city and county of SAN FRANCISCO, leading DEI initiatives and developing community partnerships will all be invaluable in guiding HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS into the future.”

