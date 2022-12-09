Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT will make her feature directorial debut for SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES, according to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER and others sources. SWIFT has written an original script the company will produce; Details about the upcoming project have not yet been released, but the move comes after the release of SWIFT's 14-minute production "ALL TOO WELL: THE SHORT FILM," in which she wrote, directed and appeared.

A report at THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER notes that in a recent TIFF talk, the singer mentioned female directors such as NORA EPHRON, CHLOE ZHAO and GRETA GERWIG as influences on her burgeoning directorial career.

SEARCHLIGHT Presidents DAVID GREENBAUM and MATTHEW GREENFIELD said of SWIFT's upcoming debut, "TAYLOR is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

